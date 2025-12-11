Hungary to purchase 800 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan under two-year deal

Hungary has signed a new two-year agreement with Azerbaijan to import natural gas, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced on social media, Report says.

"Another natural gas purchase agreement - this time with Azerbaijan, for two years, totalling 800 million cubic meters," Szijjártó wrote.

On December 10, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Hungary"s MVM ONEnergy signed a new agreement on natural gas supplies.

SOCAR and MVM CEEnergy had previously concluded a contract in June 2023 for the delivery of 100 million cubic meters of gas, with shipments starting in April 2024.

MVM Group also holds a 5% stake in the Shah Deniz gas project and a 4% stake in the South Caucasus Pipeline Company (SCPC), the operator of the South Caucasus Pipeline.