    Hungary to purchase 800 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan under two-year deal

    Energy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 14:38
    Hungary to purchase 800 million cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan under two-year deal

    Hungary has signed a new two-year agreement with Azerbaijan to import natural gas, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced on social media, Report says.

    "Another natural gas purchase agreement - this time with Azerbaijan, for two years, totalling 800 million cubic meters," Szijjártó wrote.

    On December 10, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Hungary"s MVM ONEnergy signed a new agreement on natural gas supplies.

    SOCAR and MVM CEEnergy had previously concluded a contract in June 2023 for the delivery of 100 million cubic meters of gas, with shipments starting in April 2024.

    MVM Group also holds a 5% stake in the Shah Deniz gas project and a 4% stake in the South Caucasus Pipeline Company (SCPC), the operator of the South Caucasus Pipeline.

    Hungary Azerbaijan deal gas purchase
    Macarıstan ikitərəfli saziş çərçivəsində Azərbaycandan 800 milyon kubmetr qaz alacaq
    Венгрия закупит у Азербайджана 800 млн кубометров газа по двухлетнему соглашению

