    Gold prices reach record high

    Gold prices rose moderately on Tuesday morning, having reached a new record high of over $4,000 per troy ounce earlier in the trading session, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange rose $19.75 from the previous close, or 0.5%, to $3,996.5 per troy ounce.

    Earlier in the trading session, the price reached $4,000.05 per troy ounce, setting a new all-time high. December silver futures fell 0.22% to $48.34 per ounce.

    Analysts are assessing the possibility of further monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve. A cut in the central bank's interest rate could weaken the dollar, to which gold prices are sensitive.

    Цена на золото достигла рекордного уровня

