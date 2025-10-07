German firm joins Black Sea Submarine Energy Cable Project

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Germany's Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG and Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), a joint venture managing the Black Sea submarine cable (BSSC) project aimed at delivering green energy from Azerbaijan to Georgia and onward to Europe.

According to Report, the signing ceremony took place as part of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025.

The agreement outlines cooperation in the transmission of green energy using HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology.