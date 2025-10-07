Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    German firm joins Black Sea Submarine Energy Cable Project

    Energy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 13:54
    German firm joins Black Sea Submarine Energy Cable Project

    A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Germany's Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG and Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), a joint venture managing the Black Sea submarine cable (BSSC) project aimed at delivering green energy from Azerbaijan to Georgia and onward to Europe.

    According to Report, the signing ceremony took place as part of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025.

    The agreement outlines cooperation in the transmission of green energy using HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology.

    Germany Black Sea Submarine Energy Cable German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025
    Photo
    Almaniya şirkəti Qara dəniz sualtı enerji kabeli layihəsinə qoşulub
    Photo
    Немецкая компания присоединилась к проекту Черноморского подводного энергокабеля

    Latest News

    15:05

    Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Education and science
    15:02

    Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    14:57

    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Other
    14:53

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed