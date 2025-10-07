German firm joins Black Sea Submarine Energy Cable Project
Energy
- 07 October, 2025
- 13:54
A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Germany's Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG and Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), a joint venture managing the Black Sea submarine cable (BSSC) project aimed at delivering green energy from Azerbaijan to Georgia and onward to Europe.
According to Report, the signing ceremony took place as part of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025.
The agreement outlines cooperation in the transmission of green energy using HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology.
Latest News
15:05
Days of Turkmen culture to be held in AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:04
Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in SamarkandForeign policy
15:02
Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in PhysicsEducation and science
15:02
Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization statesForeign policy
14:59
Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanshipForeign policy
14:57
Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTSOther
14:53
Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoplesForeign policy
14:43
Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South CaucasusForeign policy
14:36