Georgian Minister: 'If 'Shah Deniz-2' completes ahead of schedule, Georgia will not buy the Russian gas'

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'If Azerbaijan and Turkey accelerate pipeline construction for transportation of gas produced in the framework of second stage development of Shahdeniz field, Georgia will not buy Russian gas'

Report informs referring to 'Gruziya Online' website, Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze says.

'If Georgia needs additional gas volume till 2018, it will apply to Gazprom (Russia)', Minister said.

'If we can buy additional volume of gas in 2018, then there will be no need for additional gas purchase from Gasprom during that year. However, we will continue purchase of 10% gas volume as transit fee. But if we need additional volume till 2018, we will buy gas absolutely', K.Kaladze said.