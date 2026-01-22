Georgia imports over $236M worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan in 2025

Last year, Georgia imported natural gas worth $236.7 million from Azerbaijan, 7 percent less than the figure for 2024, Report informs, citing data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

Azerbaijan ranked first among the countries exporting natural gas to Georgia.

In December alone, Georgia purchased natural gas worth $34.1 million from Azerbaijan, which is 6 percent less than in the same month of the previous year.

In 2025, Georgia imported natural gas worth a total of $444 million from foreign countries, which is 2.1 percent higher than the previous year's figure.

During the reporting period, Georgia received natural gas valued at $206.4 million from Russia, $275,400 from the United Arab Emirates, $186,200 from China, and $135,400 from Iran.