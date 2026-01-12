Georgia eyes buying approximately 3 bcm of gas from Azerbaijan in 2026

Georgia plans to purchase 2.926 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan in 2026, Report informs.

These figures are included in the natural gas balance for 2026, approved by the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The document covers the period from January 1 to December 31, 2026, and defines the gas volumes the country will receive from various countries.

According to the document, Georgia will receive a total of 3.34 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2026.

Of this, 2.926 billion cubic meters will come from Azerbaijan, including 1.645 billion cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field. Gas supplies from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to Georgia in 2026 will amount to 1.281 billion cubic meters. Thus, 87.6% of Georgia's gas imports will account for Azerbaijan.

Gas supplies from Russia will total 400 million cubic meters.

Local production will amount to 14.058 million cubic meters.