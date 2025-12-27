Georgia buys $202.3M worth of natural gas from Azerbaijan in January–November

In January-November this year, Georgia purchased natural gas worth $202.3 million from Azerbaijan, 7% less compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing data from Georgia's National Statistics Office.

In November alone, Georgia imported $31 million worth of gas from Azerbaijan, 14% lower than a year earlier.

In the first 11 months of the year, Georgia imported a total of $364 million worth of natural gas from foreign countries, 1.4% higher than the same period last year.

During the reporting period, Georgia also received gas worth $161 million from Russia, $275,400 from the UAE, $185,300 from China, and $135,400 from Iran.

In 2024, Georgia imported 2.36 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $435.5 million, of which 1.66 billion cubic meters valued at $254.3 million came from Azerbaijan.