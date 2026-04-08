In 2025, Azerbaijan's natural gas production increased by 2.4%, reaching 39 billion cubic meters, Report informs, citing the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

According to the GECF annual gas market report 2026, this growth was mainly thanks to maintaining stable production levels at offshore fields.

The bulk of output came from the Shah Deniz field, which produced 27.9 billion cubic meters of gas. In addition, the Azeri–Chirag–Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) block in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea yielded 3.5 billion cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the Absheron gas field boosted its initial phase production by 7%, reaching 1.6 billion cubic meters.

The Shah Deniz production sharing agreement (PSA) was signed on June 4, 1996, and ratified on October 17, 1996. Located 70 km southeast of Baku, the field was discovered in 1999. Project participants include BP (operator – 29.99%), Southern Gas Corridor (16.02%), Lukoil (19.99%), TPAO (19%), MVM (5%), and NICO (10%).

ACG is Azerbaijan"s largest oil field block. The first production sharing agreement was signed on September 20, 1994, and a new agreement for joint development was signed on September 14, 2017, extending operations until the end of 2049. Current stakeholders are BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL Group (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), Itochu (3.65%), and ONGC Videsh Limited (2.92%).

The Absheron field was discovered by Azerbaijani geologists in the 1960s, with reserves estimated at 350 billion cubic meters, making it the second-largest gas field in the Caspian after Shah Deniz. In 2009, SOCAR and France"s Total signed an agreement on Absheron. On August 4, 2023, ADNOC acquired a 30% stake in the Absheron gas-condensate field. Currently, SOCAR and TotalEnergies each hold 35%.