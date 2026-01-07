Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela

    Four OPEC+ countries to offset excess oil output by June

    Energy
    • 07 January, 2026
    • 18:44
    Four OPEC+ countries to offset excess oil output by June

    Four OPEC+ member countries must compensate for a combined daily excess oil production of 4.57 million barrels from December last year through June, according to the OPEC, Report informs.

    An updated compensation table has been published. Under the plan, Kazakhstan is required to offset 3.54 million barrels per day over the period, while Iraq must compensate for 771,000 barrels per day.

    The United Arab Emirates is expected to offset 223,000 barrels per day, and Oman 40,000 barrels per day, the schedule shows.

    OPEC+ compensation Kazakhstan Iraq United Arab Emirates Oman
    OPEC 4 ölkənin yüksək hasilata görə yenilənmiş kompensasiya planlarını təqdim edib
    ОПЕК представил обновленные планы компенсаций за сверхдобычу от Ирака, ОАЭ, Казахстана и Омана

    Latest News

    19:10

    US Southern Command seizes sanctioned tanker in Caribbean Sea

    Other countries
    18:55

    Azerbaijan to supply petroleum products to Armenia on January 8

    Foreign policy
    18:44

    Four OPEC+ countries to offset excess oil output by June

    Energy
    18:30

    AzerEnerji, ACWA Power discuss grid connection of Khizi-Absheron wind farm

    Energy
    18:14

    US launches operation to seize Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela

    Other countries
    17:58

    UK's Starmer says deployment of troops to Ukraine would be voted by parliament

    Other countries
    17:49

    President allocates 6.3M manats to religious organizations

    Domestic policy
    17:41

    President Aliyev awards group of people for contribution to development of Azerbaijani diaspora

    Domestic policy
    17:16

    Armenia to cover fine after skier tapes over 'Azerbaijan' sponsor logo

    Team sports
    All News Feed