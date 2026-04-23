EU confirms exclusion of Kulevi port from 20th sanctions package on Russia

The Port of Kulevi avoided inclusion in the EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia - Brussels accepted the commitments of Georgia and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR - the port operator) to comply with restrictions regarding Russian oil, a senior EU representative in Brussels confirmed, Report informs.

According to the representative, the Georgian authorities and SOCAR assured the EU that they would not service vessels subject to sanctions and would also ensure compliance with the ban on supplying the European Union with petroleum products made from Russian oil.

"Everything we sought, we received in the form of commitments, and in our view, this is a more effective approach than inclusion in the sanctions list," the EU representative stated.

He added that the EU would closely monitor the fulfillment of these guarantees.

Brussels noted that this case reflects a broader trend: third countries and infrastructure operators seek not to violate the EU sanctions regime and demonstrate a readiness for cooperation.

Previously, the possibility of including Kulevi in the sanctions package had been discussed, however this measure was abandoned following diplomatic consultations.