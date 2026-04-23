Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    EU confirms exclusion of Kulevi port from 20th sanctions package on Russia

    Energy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 19:39
    EU confirms exclusion of Kulevi port from 20th sanctions package on Russia

    The Port of Kulevi avoided inclusion in the EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia - Brussels accepted the commitments of Georgia and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR - the port operator) to comply with restrictions regarding Russian oil, a senior EU representative in Brussels confirmed, Report informs.

    According to the representative, the Georgian authorities and SOCAR assured the EU that they would not service vessels subject to sanctions and would also ensure compliance with the ban on supplying the European Union with petroleum products made from Russian oil.

    "Everything we sought, we received in the form of commitments, and in our view, this is a more effective approach than inclusion in the sanctions list," the EU representative stated.

    He added that the EU would closely monitor the fulfillment of these guarantees.

    Brussels noted that this case reflects a broader trend: third countries and infrastructure operators seek not to violate the EU sanctions regime and demonstrate a readiness for cooperation.

    Previously, the possibility of including Kulevi in the sanctions package had been discussed, however this measure was abandoned following diplomatic consultations.

    European Union State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Kulevi port
    Aİ Kulevi limanının Rusiyaya qarşı 20-ci sanksiyalar paketindən istisna edildiyini təsdiqləyib
    ЕС подтвердил исключение порта Кулеви из 20-го пакета санкций против РФ

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