EU backs Azerbaijani municipalities on climate action

The European Union is supporting Azerbaijani municipalities that have joined the Covenant of Mayors through dedicated technical assistance, exchange of best practices, networking and awareness-raising activities, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić said Friday, Report informs.

Speaking at an event on the Covenant of Mayors – East initiative, Kujundžić said cities play a special role in delivering tangible results in the fields of climate and energy.

She invited more municipalities across the country to join what she described as Europe's largest movement of local governments working to combat climate change and secure a better future for citizens. According to the ambassador, nearly 12,000 local authorities have already undertaken voluntary commitments aligned with the EU's vision of a climate-neutral, resilient and fair future for all.

Kujundžić emphasized that the EU provides Azerbaijani signatory municipalities with training and methodological support, specialized technical assistance, access to advanced practices, as well as opportunities for peer exchange, networking and public awareness initiatives.

The Covenant of Mayors – East is financed by the European Union and supports local and regional authorities in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine in developing and implementing sustainable energy and climate policies.

In Azerbaijan, the first municipality to join the initiative was Icherisheher in 2012. It was later followed by Ganja, Guzanly, Horadiz, Khirdalan, Mingachevir, Shamakhi, Shaki and Yevlakh, which have since become active members of the initiative.

The Covenant of Mayors – East is part of the Global Covenant of Mayors family, the world's largest alliance of cities on climate leadership, bringing together more than 13,500 cities and local authorities committed to climate action.