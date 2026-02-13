Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit

    EU backs Azerbaijani municipalities on climate action

    Energy
    • 13 February, 2026
    • 11:44
    EU backs Azerbaijani municipalities on climate action

    The European Union is supporting Azerbaijani municipalities that have joined the Covenant of Mayors through dedicated technical assistance, exchange of best practices, networking and awareness-raising activities, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić said Friday, Report informs.

    Speaking at an event on the Covenant of Mayors – East initiative, Kujundžić said cities play a special role in delivering tangible results in the fields of climate and energy.

    She invited more municipalities across the country to join what she described as Europe's largest movement of local governments working to combat climate change and secure a better future for citizens. According to the ambassador, nearly 12,000 local authorities have already undertaken voluntary commitments aligned with the EU's vision of a climate-neutral, resilient and fair future for all.

    Kujundžić emphasized that the EU provides Azerbaijani signatory municipalities with training and methodological support, specialized technical assistance, access to advanced practices, as well as opportunities for peer exchange, networking and public awareness initiatives.

    The Covenant of Mayors – East is financed by the European Union and supports local and regional authorities in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine in developing and implementing sustainable energy and climate policies.

    In Azerbaijan, the first municipality to join the initiative was Icherisheher in 2012. It was later followed by Ganja, Guzanly, Horadiz, Khirdalan, Mingachevir, Shamakhi, Shaki and Yevlakh, which have since become active members of the initiative.

    The Covenant of Mayors – East is part of the Global Covenant of Mayors family, the world's largest alliance of cities on climate leadership, bringing together more than 13,500 cities and local authorities committed to climate action.

    Covenant of Mayors European Union Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić
    Mariyana Kuyundziç: "Aİ Azərbaycanın Merlər Razılaşmasına qoşulmuş bələdiyyələrini dəstəkləyir"
    Куюнджич: ЕС поддерживает присоединившиеся к Соглашению мэров муниципалитеты Азербайджана

    Latest News

    12:15

    Ambassador: Agreement for supply of Russian gas to Iran being prepared

    Energy
    12:06

    Energy efficiency cuts costs for municipalities, says EU envoy to Baku

    Energy
    12:04

    Azerconnect Group joins "mygov" platform

    ICT
    11:52
    Photo

    Azerbaijani civil society representatives arrive in Armenia via demarcated land border section

    Region
    11:46

    LeBron James nabs another NBA milestone with triple-double in Lakers win

    Team sports
    11:44

    EU backs Azerbaijani municipalities on climate action

    Energy
    11:33

    Kazakhstan to launch $3.5 billion worth of new projects in 2026

    Region
    11:26

    Shooting at South Carolina State University residence complex kills 2 and wounds 1

    Other countries
    11:21

    Three injured in 4.5-magnitude quake in Afghanistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed