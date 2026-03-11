Erlan Aqkenjenov: Kazakhstan plans to export 1.5 to 2.2 M tons of oil via BTC
Energy
- 11 March, 2026
- 13:39
Kazakhstan plans to export from 1.5 million to 2.2 million tons of oil to world markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2026, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Erlan Aqkenjenov told journalists, Report informs.
"We will deliver to Azerbaijan this year a minimum of 1.5 million tons, a maximum of 2.2 million tons," Aqkenjenov noted.
According to him, oil production in Kazakhstan in 2026 is planned at the level of 96-98 million tons.
In 2025, Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tons of oil via the BTC pipeline.
