Erlan Aqkenjenov: Kazakhstan plans to export 1.5 to 2.2 M tons of oil via BTC

Kazakhstan plans to export from 1.5 million to 2.2 million tons of oil to world markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2026, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Erlan Aqkenjenov told journalists, Report informs.

"We will deliver to Azerbaijan this year a minimum of 1.5 million tons, a maximum of 2.2 million tons," Aqkenjenov noted.

According to him, oil production in Kazakhstan in 2026 is planned at the level of 96-98 million tons.

In 2025, Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tons of oil via the BTC pipeline.