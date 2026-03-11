Erlan Aqkenjenov: Kazakhstan plans to export 1.5 to 2.2 M tons of oil via BTC

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    11 March, 2026
    Kazakhstan plans to export from 1.5 million to 2.2 million tons of oil to world markets via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in 2026, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Erlan Aqkenjenov told journalists, Report informs.

    "We will deliver to Azerbaijan this year a minimum of 1.5 million tons, a maximum of 2.2 million tons," Aqkenjenov noted.

    According to him, oil production in Kazakhstan in 2026 is planned at the level of 96-98 million tons.

    In 2025, Kazakhstan exported 1.2 million tons of oil via the BTC pipeline.

