Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    EIA releases oil production forecast for Azerbaijan for 2027

    Energy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 09:24
    EIA releases oil production forecast for Azerbaijan for 2027

    The Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy forecasts average daily oil production in Azerbaijan at 540,000 barrels in 2027, reads the March issue of the EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook, Report informs.

    In February, the agency forecast the same oil production volume for 2027.

    The US Department of Energy expects average daily oil production in the country at 550,000 barrels in the first quarter of next year, 540,000 barrels in the second quarter, and 530,000 barrels in the third and fourth quarters of 2027.

    Similar figures were also forecast in the February issue of the update.

    US Department of Energy Energy Information Administration (EIA) Azerbaijan
    EIA 2027-ci il üçün Azərbaycanda neft hasilatı proqnozunu açıqlayıb
    EIA раскрыло прогноз по добыче нефти в Азербайджане на 2027 год

    Latest News

    10:49

    Tenders for road project linking Azerbaijan, Armenia canceled in Georgia

    Region
    10:38

    Middle East conflict costing region's tourism industry up to $600M per day

    Other countries
    10:31

    Container ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast: UK Maritime Agency

    Other countries
    10:30

    UK ambassador marks Wind Tuesday at Anglo Asian Mining's mines

    Foreign policy
    10:21

    Qatar says its forces intercept missile attack targeting country

    Other countries
    10:18

    Brent crude oil prices fall to $87.23 per barrel

    Energy
    10:12

    Azeri Light crude drops to $90.34 per barrel

    Energy
    09:56

    John Thune: US spending $900M per day on military operation against Iran

    Other countries
    09:53

    Iran's revolutionary guards says it launched 'most intense' operation

    Other countries
    All News Feed