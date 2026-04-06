Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Kavelashvili: Advancing strategic partnership is a priority for Georgia

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 14:13
    Kavelashvili: Advancing strategic partnership is a priority for Georgia

    There is a strong strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, and its multidimensional development is a priority for Georgia, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Report's correspondent.

    "As Mikheil Kavelashvili noted during the meeting, maintaining the strong strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan at a high level and advancing it across multiple dimensions is a priority for Georgia. Against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical developments, when the international order is undergoing fundamental changes, maintaining stability and peace in the region is becoming increasingly important. The President of Georgia expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for supporting Georgia"s territorial integrity and sovereignty," the Georgian presidential administration said in a statement.

    Mikheil Kavelashvili Ilham Aliyev Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Mixail Kavelaşvili: Azərbaycanla strateji tərəfdaşlığın çoxtərəfli inkişafı Gürcüstan üçün prioritetdir
    Кавелашвили: Многостороннее развитие стратегического партнерства с Азербайджаном - приоритет для Грузии

    Latest News

    21:08

    Iran begins assessing war-related damages

    Region
    20:59
    Video

    Erdogan: Hormuz closure caused oil, gas prices in Europe to rise sharply

    Region
    20:46

    Trump says, ‘If it were up to me, I take the oil'

    Other countries
    20:32
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev concludes state visit to Georgia

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Botchorishvili: Tbilisi expects to further strengthen its partnership with Baku

    Foreign policy
    19:53

    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    Other countries
    19:35

    Iran rejects latest ceasefire proposal as Trump deadline approaches

    Other countries
    19:20
    Photo

    Luncheon held in Tbilisi in honor of Azerbaijan's President

    Foreign policy
    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed