Kavelashvili: Advancing strategic partnership is a priority for Georgia

There is a strong strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, and its multidimensional development is a priority for Georgia, Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to Report's correspondent.

"As Mikheil Kavelashvili noted during the meeting, maintaining the strong strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan at a high level and advancing it across multiple dimensions is a priority for Georgia. Against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical developments, when the international order is undergoing fundamental changes, maintaining stability and peace in the region is becoming increasingly important. The President of Georgia expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for supporting Georgia"s territorial integrity and sovereignty," the Georgian presidential administration said in a statement.