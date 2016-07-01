Deputy Prime Minister: 'Ukraine is interested in Azerbaijani oil supply'

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine is interested in supply of Azerbaijani oil supplies to Ukrainian refineries and its transit through Ukrainian territory.

Report informs referring to the governmental portal of Ukraine, this was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development, Construction and Housing and Communal Services of Ukraine Gennady Zubko at the 11th session of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in Baku.

"Ukraine is interested in Azerbaijani oil supply to Ukrainian refineries and its transit through the territory of the country in the European countries. Today we have created all the necessary technical capabilities. In addition, we have discussed the possibility of Azerbaijan’s investing in oil and gas sector of Ukraine", Zubko said.

Also, according to Deputy Prime Minister, the sides discussed the prospects of organizing the supply of light oil grades using the southern branch of the oil pipeline "Druzhba" in the direction of refineries of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.