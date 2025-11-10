Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Brent crude oil prices rise to $64.09 per barrel

    Energy
    • 10 November, 2025
    • 13:39
    Oil prices rose on November 10 in anticipation of the end of the US government shutdown, now in its 40th day, Report informs.

    January Brent crude futures rose $0.46 (0.72%) to $64.09 per barrel on the London ICE Futures exchange.

    December WTI futures rose $0.50 (0.84%) to $60.25 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

    The US Senate took a major step toward re-funding the federal government by approving a procedural measure that would end the government shutdown. Approval required 60 votes from lawmakers, and it was supported by eight Democrats, among others. Following Senate approval, the measure will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

    Şatdaunun başa çatması ilə bağlı gözləntilər fonunda "Brent" markalı neft bahalaşıb
    Цены на нефть марки Brent подорожали до $64,09 за баррель

