    Brent crude oil price fell below 50 USD

    WTI crude oil price reduced to 43 dollars / barrel

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ At the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 4,18% or 1,88 USD and amounted to 43,08 USD.

    Report informs, price for Brent crude oil went down in the world markets. So, price for this crude decreased by 2,44% or 1,23 USD and amounted to 49,18 USD per barrel.

    Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 50 USD per barrel.  

