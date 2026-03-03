BP to commission six more wells at Shah Deniz field

BP plans to commission six more wells at the Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea in the coming years, BP Vice President for Production in the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye region Stuart Shaw stated at a press conference following the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Councilç Report informs.

According to him, the current capacity of the field allows for the production of approximately 77 million cubic meters of gas per day.

"The Shah Deniz field continues to operate safely and efficiently and remains a key element in Azerbaijan's fulfillment of its obligations to European and regional energy markets," the BP representative added.

Shaw also noted that starting January 1, 2026, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, following its expansion, will be capable of exporting up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe.

"The expansion of the subsea production system continues. All five subsea branches have already been commissioned. We plan to commission an additional six wells in the subsequent years," he stated.