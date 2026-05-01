BP produces 29 million barrels of oil at ACG block in 1Q26

Oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to approximately 29 million barrels or 4 million tons, according to a statement from BP-Azerbaijan, which is the project operator, Report informs.

In January-March 2025, a total of 30 million barrels of oil were produced from this contract area. Thus, in January-March 2026, this figure decreased by 3.3%.

The average daily oil production in January–March 2026 was 325,000 barrels (compared to 331,000 barrels a year earlier). The Chirag platform produced an average of 19,500 b/d (21,000 b/d), the "Central Azeri" platform – 89,800 b/d (87,000 b/d), West Azeri – 74,800 b/d (76,000 b/d), East Azeri – 43,900 b/d (43,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli – 47,700 b/d (54,000 b/d), West Chirag – 22,600 b/d (25,000 b/d), Central East Azeri – 26,700 b/d (25,000 b/d).

The volume of expenditures on the ACG project in the first quarter increased by 35.8% to $497 million, including operating costs of $134 million (an increase of 16.5%) and capital costs of $363 million (an increase of 44.6%).

According to the company, during the reporting period, two oil production wells, three water injection wells, and one gas injection well were drilled at the contract block. As of the end of March, 149 oil production wells, 50 water injection wells, and 11 gas injection wells were in operation.