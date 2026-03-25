Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline ships nearly 31M barrels in Jan-Feb

    Energy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 09:32
    Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline ships nearly 31M barrels in Jan-Feb

    Nearly 30.943 million barrels of oil were transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline across Türkiye in January–February 2026, down 2.675 million barrels, or 7.9%, from the same period in 2025, Report informs, citing the Turkish company BOTAŞ.

    In February alone, the pipeline carried 14.818 million barrels, a 7.6% drop from February 2025.

    In 2025, the BTC pipeline transported a total of 206.434 million barrels of oil.

    The pipeline carries crude from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field, condensate from the Shah Deniz field, as well as oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

    Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline oil transportation Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli Oil exports
    Türkiyə ərazisi ilə 31 milyon barelə yaxın BTC nefti nəql olunub
    Экспорт нефти по БТД в январе-феврале составил почти 31 млн баррелей

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