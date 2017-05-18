"Azneft" PU produced 1.7 bln cum gas this year

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR's "Azneft" Production Union (PU) has fulfilled the plan for oil and gas production in January-April, 2017.

Report was told in the "Azneft" PU, as a result of technical and geological measures, it was possible to reach superplanned volumes of oil and gas from exploited wells.

According to "Azneft", 2 039.9 thousand tons oil and 1 693 136 thousand cum gas were produced in 4 months of 2017.

At the same time, large-scale works on full-scale commissioning of fields, drilling of new wells were continued. So, during this period, 19 wells were drilled and put into operation. An additional 10,573 tons of oil were extracted from new wells.

Over the past period, 39 wells were commissioned from the fund of inactive wells against the planned 19 wells: "10 385 tons of oil were extracted from those wells. This is achieved due to the optimal operation of the production well stock and effective technical and geological measures. Thus, since the beginning of this year, 209 geological activities have been carried out, as a result, 44,900 tons oil were produced, which means an increase of 42 events and 17,770 tons of oil against planned. As a result of technical and technological measures, 17,225 tons of oil were produced against planned 13,274 tons”, report says.