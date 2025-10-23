Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Azeri Light crude surpasses $63 per barrel

    Energy
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 09:53
    Azeri Light crude surpasses $63 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.05, or 1.68%, to $63.45 per barrel, Report informs.

    December futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.21 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.07 or 1.77%, amounting to $61.51.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 63 dolları ötüb
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть превысила $63

    Latest News

    10:04

    NATO-accredited ambassadors to visit Azerbaijan in early November - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    09:53

    Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $65

    Energy
    09:53

    Azeri Light crude surpasses $63 per barrel

    Energy
    09:42

    Qarabag rank second in ball recoveries in Champions League group stage

    Football
    09:39

    US investigators, Turkish experts to help Hong Kong with fatal plane crash probe

    Other countries
    09:21

    CBA currency exchange rates (23.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:12

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:09

    Baku to host Eurasian Franchise Forum 2025

    Business
    08:58

    US Treasury announces imposing sanctions on major Russian oil producers

    Other countries
    All News Feed