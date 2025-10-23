Azeri Light crude surpasses $63 per barrel
Energy
- 23 October, 2025
- 09:53
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $1.05, or 1.68%, to $63.45 per barrel, Report informs.
December futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.21 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $1.07 or 1.77%, amounting to $61.51.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
10:04
NATO-accredited ambassadors to visit Azerbaijan in early November - EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
09:53
Price of Brent crude oil exceeds $65Energy
09:53
Azeri Light crude surpasses $63 per barrelEnergy
09:42
Qarabag rank second in ball recoveries in Champions League group stageFootball
09:39
US investigators, Turkish experts to help Hong Kong with fatal plane crash probeOther countries
09:21
CBA currency exchange rates (23.10.2025)Finance
09:12
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (23.10.2025)Finance
09:09
Baku to host Eurasian Franchise Forum 2025Business
08:58