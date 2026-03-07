Azerbaijan evacuates most of its embassy staff in Tehran
Azerbaijan has already evacuated most of its embassy staff in Tehran, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told Report.
He added that the evacuation of personnel from the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Tabriz has been fully completed.
Azerbaijan decided to evacuate all personnel from its embassy in Tehran and the Consulate General in Tabriz following Iran's drone strikes in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which injured four people. The decision was announced by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a press conference on March 6, a day after the incident.
