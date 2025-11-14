Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

    Azeri Light crude rises slightly on global market

    Energy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 10:15
    Azeri Light crude rises slightly on global market

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude increased by $0.85, or 1.3%, reaching $66.28 on the global market, Report informs, citing sources in the oil sector.

    According to trading results, Brent crude January futures were priced at $62.2 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light also rose, adding 0.84 USD, or 1.33%, to reach $63.22 per barrel.

    For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price assumption of $70 per barrel.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 66 dolları keçib
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть превысила $66

    Latest News

    10:46

    Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rise 6.6% in ten months of 2025

    Business
    10:37

    Central Asia, Azerbaijan cinema days open in Uzbekistan

    Culture
    10:32

    Xi meets Thailand's king

    Other countries
    10:20

    Israel receives another deceased hostage from Hamas

    Other countries
    10:15

    Azeri Light crude rises slightly on global market

    Energy
    10:05

    China's Baidu unveils new Kunlun chips

    ICT
    09:58
    Photo
    Video

    One of Quran's oldest manuscripts presented to congress participants in Uzbekistan

    Culture
    09:52

    CBA currency exchange rates (14.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:36

    Oil prices rise 1.5%

    Energy
    All News Feed