Azeri Light crude rises slightly on global market

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude increased by $0.85, or 1.3%, reaching $66.28 on the global market, Report informs, citing sources in the oil sector.

According to trading results, Brent crude January futures were priced at $62.2 per barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light also rose, adding 0.84 USD, or 1.33%, to reach $63.22 per barrel.

For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price assumption of $70 per barrel.