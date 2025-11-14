Azeri Light crude rises slightly on global market
Energy
- 14 November, 2025
- 10:15
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude increased by $0.85, or 1.3%, reaching $66.28 on the global market, Report informs, citing sources in the oil sector.
According to trading results, Brent crude January futures were priced at $62.2 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light also rose, adding 0.84 USD, or 1.33%, to reach $63.22 per barrel.
For comparison, Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price assumption of $70 per barrel.
