    Azeri Light crude rises 2.27% to $65.71 a barrel

    Energy
    • 23 December, 2025
    • 10:20
    Azeri Light crude rises 2.27% to $65.71 a barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market increased by $1.46, or 2.27%, to $65.71 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.

    According to trading results, February futures for Brent crude settled at $62.46 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $1.49, or 2.4%, reaching $63.64 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

