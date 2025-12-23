Azeri Light crude rises 2.27% to $65.71 a barrel
Energy
- 23 December, 2025
- 10:20
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market increased by $1.46, or 2.27%, to $65.71 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Report.
According to trading results, February futures for Brent crude settled at $62.46 per barrel.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $1.49, or 2.4%, reaching $63.64 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
