Azeri Light crude falls to $67.93 per barrel
Energy
- 18 November, 2025
- 10:05
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.01, or 0.01%, to $67.93 per barrel, Report informs.
January futures for Brent crude were traded at $63.66 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.07 or 0.1%, amounting to $65.72.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
