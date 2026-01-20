Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Azeri Light crude drops to $68.88 per barrel

    Energy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 09:54
    Azeri Light crude drops to $68.88 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.66, or 2.4%, to $68.88 per barrel, Report informs.

    March futures for Brent crude were traded at $67.31 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.8 or 2.6%, amounting to $66.28.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подешевела

    Latest News

    11:33

    Russia shells Kyiv, leaving several thousand homes without heat, water

    Other countries
    11:21
    Video

    Haber Global prepares video material on January 20 tragedy

    Domestic policy
    11:12
    Photo

    Azerbaijani government officials visit Alley of Martyrs

    Domestic policy
    11:07

    Lithuanian President shares post regarding January 20 tragedy

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Turkish MFA honors memory of January 20 victims

    Foreign policy
    10:40

    Helicopter carrying 3 people missing in southwest Japan

    Other countries
    10:32

    Jeyhun Bayramov: 'We're constantly working with Azerbaijani citizens in Iran'

    Domestic policy
    10:26

    Moldova proceeds with withdrawal from Russia-led CIS group

    Other countries
    10:12

    Rubio praises Azerbaijan's fuel shipments to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed