Azeri Light crude drops to $68.88 per barrel
Energy
- 20 January, 2026
- 09:54
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.66, or 2.4%, to $68.88 per barrel, Report informs.
March futures for Brent crude were traded at $67.31 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.8 or 2.6%, amounting to $66.28.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
11:33
Russia shells Kyiv, leaving several thousand homes without heat, waterOther countries
11:21
Video
Haber Global prepares video material on January 20 tragedyDomestic policy
11:12
Photo
Azerbaijani government officials visit Alley of MartyrsDomestic policy
11:07
Lithuanian President shares post regarding January 20 tragedyForeign policy
10:53
Turkish MFA honors memory of January 20 victimsForeign policy
10:40
Helicopter carrying 3 people missing in southwest JapanOther countries
10:32
Jeyhun Bayramov: 'We're constantly working with Azerbaijani citizens in Iran'Domestic policy
10:26
Moldova proceeds with withdrawal from Russia-led CIS groupOther countries
10:12