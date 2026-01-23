Azeri Light crude drops to $66.63 per barrel

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.32, or 1.94%, to $66.63 per barrel, Report informs.

    March futures for Brent crude were traded at $65.78 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.37 or 2.09%, amounting to $64.07.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

