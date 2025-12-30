Azeri Light crude drops to $65.57 per barrel
Energy
- 30 December, 2025
- 10:25
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.05, or 1.58%, to $65.57 per barrel, Report informs.
February futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.51 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.96 or 1.49%, amounting to $63.57.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
10:54
SOCAR's Marketing Department earns nearly $360 million from non-oil exportsEnergy
10:49
Azerbaijan's gold export revenues rise by almost 60%Industry
10:45
Azerbaijan's tomato export revenues rise nearly 13%AIC
10:44
Azerbaijan boosts revenues from urea exports by almost 45%Energy
10:37
Private companies of Azerbaijan increase non-oil exports by more than 50%Business
10:25
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.57 per barrelEnergy
10:21
Azerbaijan's health insurance agency applies to join global social security bodyDomestic policy
10:11
Gold prices rise ahead of US Fed's meeting minutes releaseFinance
10:00