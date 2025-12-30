Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.57 per barrel

    Energy
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 10:25
    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.57 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.05, or 1.58%, to $65.57 per barrel, Report informs.

    February futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.51 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.96 or 1.49%, amounting to $63.57.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan nefti ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подешевела

