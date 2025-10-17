Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Azeri Light crude drops to $63.15 per barrel on world market

    Energy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 10:28
    Azeri Light crude drops to $63.15 per barrel on world market

    The price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude oil has decreased by $1.11, or 1.73%, settling at $63.15 on the global market, according to sources in the oil industry, Report informs.

    Meanwhile, Brent crude December futures were priced at $61.78 per barrel following trading results.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for a barrel of Azeri Light also dropped - down by $1.14, or 1.82%, to $61.41.

    For comparison, Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 63 dollara düşüb
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть упала до $63

