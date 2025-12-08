Azerbaijan's SCC clarifies decline in use of Green Corridor

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    The level of use of the Green Corridor has declined because fully transparent risk parameters have been defined in an open framework, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan, Natig Shirinov, stated at the Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust, held in Baku, Report informs.

    Shirinov explained that the SCC collegium has approved risk criteria: "When any entrepreneur applies for the Green Corridor, there are now specific risk criteria. Evaluation is carried out according to these criteria, and the entrepreneur is informed transparently about which risk parameters they meet or fail to meet. If no risks are identified across all parameters, the entrepreneur is granted the status of a Green Corridor participant. If a risk is identified in any parameter, the entrepreneur is clearly informed that after making the necessary adjustments, they may reapply. This issue has been legally tightened, establishing a framework for both customs authorities and entrepreneurs."

    The official emphasized that transparency has been raised to a higher level: "The decline in the use of the Green Corridor is not because we refuse to grant status or deny applications. It is simply due to the fact that fully transparent risk parameters have now been defined openly."

