Azerbaijan Customs launches new ARAS Pro risk-analysis system

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan has begun implementing ARAS Pro, the new version of the Automated Risk Analysis System (ARAS), Report informs.

Speaking at the Customs–Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust, SCC Deputy Chairman Natig Shirinov said the upgraded system raises risk-management capabilities to a higher level. "As data is refined, we are able to add new and additional algorithms to the system," he noted.

Shirinov added that one of the committee's key goals in the coming years is to minimize processing time for customs clearance. "If we compare the first 11 months of this year with the same period in 2023, we see that 38% of declarations for release into free circulation are now processed in under three hours. Among Green Corridor participants, about 55% of submitted declarations are finalized within the same timeframe," he said.