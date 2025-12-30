Azerbaijan raises gasoline price by 5 gapiks from January 2026

A decision to increase tariffs on gasoline by 5 gapiks has been adopted in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the Tariff (Price) Council has made the decision, setting new tariffs for RON-92gasoline and diesel fuel.

In recent years, the growing population of major cities and suburban areas has created new challenges for transport systems and mobility. To ensure the sustainability of regular passenger transport, improve service quality and safety, and organize carriers" work more efficiently in line with international standards, the Public Transport Targeted Budget Fund was established by decree in September 2025.

One of the fund's revenue sources is the road tax applied per liter of gasoline, diesel, and liquefied gas. Under legislative changes, the road tax has been set at 7 gapiks per liter.

As a result, the Tariff Council has set the retail price of RON-92 gasoline at 1 manat 15 gapiks per liter (up from 1 manat 10 gapiks), and diesel at 1 manat 10 gapiks per liter (up from 1 manat).

Part of the fuel tariffs will be directed to the Public Transport Fund to improve transport services, enhance safety for all road users, and increase the quality, sustainability, and accessibility of public transport, taking into account future development of the area.

Even after the adjustment, retail prices of RON-92gasoline and diesel remain comparatively low compared to most countries.

The changes will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Decisions can be found in the "Council's Decisions" section of the Tariff Council's official website (www.tariff.gov.az).

Based on the current exchange rate of 1 USD = 1.70 AZN