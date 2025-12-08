SOCAR develops centralized cybersecurity operations system

A centralized security operations system is being established at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to strengthen cybersecurity, Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov said at a scientific-practical conference of the Milli Majlis Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology titled "Prospects of Artificial Intelligence in Combating Climate Change," Report informs.

He noted that Azerbaijan is taking concrete steps toward digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence across various economic entities. "There are digitalization plans at Azeristiliktehizat, and high-level representatives from both the company and the Ministry of Energy are currently on a mission in Europe. Significant developments are also taking place at SOCAR. I would particularly highlight the work carried out at the SOCAR Carbamide Plant within the Digital Lighthouse initiative," he said.

Soltanov stressed that while digitalization boosts productivity, it also increases vulnerability to cyberattacks. "With improved efficiency comes the challenge of exposure to cyber threats. SOCAR is therefore developing a centralized security operations system to counter these risks."

Speaking about Azerishiq, Soltanov highlighted efforts to create a unified information system for public utility services. "The initial project has been prepared, and the target model is expected to be implemented by 2029. Additionally, business process digitalization is underway, with some workflows already visualized-an important stage of digital transformation."

He added that Azerenergy has connected 143 facilities to the SCADA digital system, including 24 power plants, 36 small hydropower plants, one solar power plant, and numerous high-voltage substations. Nearly 40 micro-SCADA systems have also been created and integrated into the main macro-SCADA network. As a result, fiber-optic cable infrastructure has expanded from 850 km to 5,000 km over the past five years.