    27,650 tickets sold for Qarabag–Ajax UCL clash in Baku

    Football
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 15:55
    27,650 tickets sold for Qarabag–Ajax UCL clash in Baku

    A total of 27,650 tickets have been sold so far for the UEFA Champions League league phase Matchday 6 encounter between Qarabag FK and Ajax Amsterdam, the Aghdam club told Report.

    The match will kick off at 09:45 local time (GMT+4) at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Wednesday.

