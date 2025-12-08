Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Tourism companies explore Karabakh's potential during familiarization trip

    Tourism
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 16:22
    Tourism companies explore Karabakh's potential during familiarization trip

    A familiarization trip to the Azerbaijani cities of Khankandi and Shusha was organized on December 6–7 for representatives of 40 local tourism companies, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

    The trip, arranged at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Khankandi Hotel Complex, the Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies Association, Azerbaijan Railways, and the Shusha State Reserve, aims to showcase the tourism potential and existing infrastructure of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

    Participants traveled to the Karabakh region by passenger train along the newly launched Baku–Aghdam–Baku railway route.

    During the trip, tourism industry representatives explored hotel facilities in Khankandi and Shusha and familiarized themselves with the natural and cultural heritage of both cities.

    In parallel, from December 6 to 8, the Karabakh Regional Tourism Office of the State Tourism Agency conducted an extended info tour for tourism companies and bloggers across Shusha, Khankandi, Lachin, and Zangilan. Participants observed the emerging tourism infrastructure and ongoing restoration efforts in the region.

    Khankendi Shusha familiarization trip tourism companies Azerbaijan Tourism Board
    Photo
    Turizm şirkətlərinin Qarabağ və Şərqi Zəngəzura tanışlıq səfərləri təşkil edilib
    Photo
    Туроператорам представили туристический потенциал Карабаха и Восточного Зангезура

    Latest News

    17:09

    Ambassador: Korea participating in restoration of Azerbaijani Kahriz, including in Karabakh

    Foreign policy
    17:08

    Von der Leyen, Rutte, Zelenskyy to mull support for Ukraine today

    Other countries
    17:04

    Azerbaijan, Russia, and Belarus begin digital recognition of certificates of origin

    Business
    16:39

    SOCAR develops centralized cybersecurity operations system

    Energy
    16:36

    Azerbaijan Customs launches new ARAS Pro risk-analysis system

    Business
    16:29

    Azerbaijan's SCC clarifies decline in use of Green Corridor

    Business
    16:22
    Photo

    Tourism companies explore Karabakh's potential during familiarization trip

    Tourism
    16:12

    Kang Kymgu: Baku-Yerevan peace to open up new opportunities for Korean companies

    Foreign policy
    16:06
    Photo

    OIC Cultural Fest opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed