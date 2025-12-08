Tourism companies explore Karabakh's potential during familiarization trip

A familiarization trip to the Azerbaijani cities of Khankandi and Shusha was organized on December 6–7 for representatives of 40 local tourism companies, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

The trip, arranged at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Khankandi Hotel Complex, the Azerbaijan Tourism Agencies Association, Azerbaijan Railways, and the Shusha State Reserve, aims to showcase the tourism potential and existing infrastructure of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Participants traveled to the Karabakh region by passenger train along the newly launched Baku–Aghdam–Baku railway route.

During the trip, tourism industry representatives explored hotel facilities in Khankandi and Shusha and familiarized themselves with the natural and cultural heritage of both cities.

In parallel, from December 6 to 8, the Karabakh Regional Tourism Office of the State Tourism Agency conducted an extended info tour for tourism companies and bloggers across Shusha, Khankandi, Lachin, and Zangilan. Participants observed the emerging tourism infrastructure and ongoing restoration efforts in the region.