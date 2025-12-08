Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    OIC Cultural Fest opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    08 December, 2025
    • 16:06
    OIC Cultural Fest opens in Baku

    The opening ceremony of the "OIC Cultural Fest: Baku Creative Week 2025" has taken place in the Azerbaijani capital, bringing together artists, officials and cultural figures from across the Islamic world.

    The event was organized by Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Culture and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in partnership with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

    A special video dedicated to the cultural heritage of the Islamic world was shown during the ceremony. Guests were later presented with a conceptual visual composition inspired by a famous saying of the 13th-century Persian Sufi poet Jalal ad-Din Rumi: "Step out of the orbit of time and enter the orbit of love".

    The visual part of the project was based on works by artist Leyla Aliyeva. The author of the visual concept was honoured artist and founder of Atesh Hub, Sabina Shikhlinskaya, with musical design by Orkhan Aghayev, known as DJ Pancho.

    The artistic programme continued with the Azerbaijani folk dance "Yayliq", accompanied by tar player Ibrahim Babayev, pianist Parviz Mammadov and percussionist Vafadar Ramiz.

    The ceremony concluded with a performance of the composition "Shusha" by Azerbaijani composer Kubra Karimli, performed by singer Aysel Mammadova, accompanied by balaban player Fagan Alasgarli.

    After the official programme, organizers and honoured guests visited the exhibition stands.

    The festival will run until December 11.

