FM: Proposal made to hold 3+3 format first in Azerbaijan, then in Armenia

Azerbaijan has proposed that the 3+3 regional format be held first in Azerbaijan and then in Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, stated at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in Baku, Report informs.

Bayramov noted that the initiative to create this format was put forward by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev:

"Three meetings have already been held in this format - in Russia, Iran, and in 2024 in Türkiye. At the end of the meeting in Türkiye, the Azerbaijani side proposed that the next meeting be held in Azerbaijan. We also stated that after the meeting in Azerbaijan, we would agree to hold the following meeting in Armenia. Unfortunately, no such agreement was reached at that time, as Armenia did not consent to this sequence.

However, we believe that today a different environment exists. Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations are already participating in meetings on each other's territories. Taking this and other factors into account, we see no reason for Armenia to reject Azerbaijan's proposal made in 2024. At the very least, we do not see the logic in such a refusal. Our proposal remains valid."

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Iran supports the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia: "Iran also supports Azerbaijan's proposal for the 3+3 format to be held first in Azerbaijan and then in Armenia."