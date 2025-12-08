Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Customs official: Transit documents in Azerbaijan should be digitized

    Business
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 15:55
    Customs official: Transit documents in Azerbaijan should be digitized

    A number of measures need to be taken in Azerbaijan to digitalize transit documents, Fuad Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, stated at the Customs-Business Forum 2025: Dialogue and Trust held in Baku, Report informs.

    "At the same time, customs authorities are applying advanced technical control tools and using international instruments and systems, which are among the factors influencing the volume of transit. Since 2022, transit cargo along the Middle Corridor has increased by nearly 90%. This is linked to the fact that we have the largest trade fleet in the Caspian Sea. In addition, the Baku International Sea Port, with an annual cargo handling capacity planned to reach 25 million tons, is available. Furthermore, the presence of leading cargo operators and the operation of nine international airports in our country are also contributing factors to these processes," Mammadov said.

    DGK rəsmisi: "Tranzit sənədləri rəqəmsallaşdırılmalıdır"
    ГТК Азербайджана призывает активизировать цифровизацию транзитных документов

