Erdogan: Türkiye acts to protect itself from rising regional threats

Tensions in the region are growing day by day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated, Report informs.

"As Türkiye, we continue our efforts aimed at peace and reconciliation. We have taken all necessary measures to keep our country and nation away from these threats. Our policy is oriented toward peace, and we support resolving conflicts at the diplomatic table. Türkiye is working toward this goal," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader also emphasized that all resources have been mobilized to help the region overcome this turmoil.