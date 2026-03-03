Red Cross and Red Crescent set up €1.6 million fund in response to Iran situation

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will allocate €1.6 million to an emergency fund in response to a request from Iran.

According to Report, citing Interfax and the organization's spokesperson Tommaso Della Longa, the funds will cover the immediate needs of 200,000 people over a nine-month period.

Della Longa added, as reported by EFE, that all national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in the Middle East remain on high alert to provide immediate assistance if requested. The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported that approximately 800 people have died in the country since the start of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.