Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azeri Light crude dips slightly on global markets

    Energy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 09:46
    Azeri Light crude dips slightly on global markets

    The price of Azeri Light crude oil fell slightly on international markets, dropping $0.05, or 0.04%, to $116 per barrel, a source on the oil market told Report.

    On the same day, May Brent crude futures closed at $111.14 per barrel.

    In terms of FOB delivery at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, Azeri Light declined $0.59, or 0.53%, to $110.38 per barrel.

    For the 2026 state budget, Azerbaijan has set its oil price assumption at $65 per barrel.

    Historically, Azeri Light hit a low of $15.81 on April 21, 2020, and a record high of $149.66 in July 2008.

    The majority of Azerbaijan's oil production comes from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% stake in the project.

    Azeri Light oil Oil prices oil market Brent crude
    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти незначительно снизилась

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