Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azeri Light crude dips slightly but stays near record highs

    Energy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 09:43
    Azeri Light crude dips slightly but stays near record highs

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil fell by $1, or 0.7%, to $140.68 per barrel on global markets, according to a source cited by Report.

    Following trading results, June futures for Brent crude were priced at $144.42 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for Azeri Light declined by $0.57, or 0.42%, to $134.58 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel, significantly below current market levels.

    Historically, Azeri Light reached its lowest price on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, while its peak was recorded in July 2008 at $149.66 per barrel.

    The crude is produced under the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field development agreement, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 31.65% stake.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude Oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 141 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Цена азербайджанской нефти опустилась ниже $141

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