Azeri Light crude climbs on global markets

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market increased by $0.51, or 0.74%, reaching $69.39 per barrel, according to a source in the oil market cited by Report.

Trading results also showed that March futures for Brent crude were priced at $68 per barrel, reflecting stable trends in international oil markets.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $0.65, or 0.98%, to $66.93 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is calculated based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.