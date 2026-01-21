Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026
    Azeri Light crude climbs on global markets

    Energy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 09:57
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market increased by $0.51, or 0.74%, reaching $69.39 per barrel, according to a source in the oil market cited by Report.

    Trading results also showed that March futures for Brent crude were priced at $68 per barrel, reflecting stable trends in international oil markets.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $0.65, or 0.98%, to $66.93 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is calculated based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light crude Brent crude oil prices
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 69 dolları keçib
    Цена азербайджанской нефти превысила $69

