Azeri Light crude climbs on global markets
Energy
- 21 January, 2026
- 09:57
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on the global market increased by $0.51, or 0.74%, reaching $69.39 per barrel, according to a source in the oil market cited by Report.
Trading results also showed that March futures for Brent crude were priced at $68 per barrel, reflecting stable trends in international oil markets.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $0.65, or 0.98%, to $66.93 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is calculated based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
