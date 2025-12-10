Azerenerji to spend $4.12M to replace power lines in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Azerbaijan's Azerenerji JSC plans to replace the 110 kV power lines extending from the Nakhchivan Sheher substation with cable lines, Report informs referring to the company.
Approximately 7 million manats ($4.12 million) are planned for this work.
