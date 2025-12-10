Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerenerji to spend $4.12M to replace power lines in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Energy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 10:15
    Azerbaijan's Azerenerji JSC plans to replace the 110 kV power lines extending from the Nakhchivan Sheher substation with cable lines, Report informs referring to the company.

    Approximately 7 million manats ($4.12 million) are planned for this work.

    "AzərEnerji" Naxçıvanda 7 milyon manatlıq iş görəcək
    "Азерэнержи" потратит около 7 млн манатов на замену ЛЭП в Нахчыване

