Azerbaijani oil price in global market falls by nearly $1

    Energy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 11:14
    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.98, or 1.55%, to $62.17 per barrel, Report informs.

    December futures for Brent crude were traded at $60.91 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.16 or 1.92%, amounting to $60.25.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 1 dollara yaxın ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подешевела почти на $1

