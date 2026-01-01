Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijani oil price continues rising

    Energy
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 14:31
    Azerbaijani oil price continues rising

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.04, or 0.01%, to $65.71 per barrel, Report informs.

    February futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.56 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port grew by $0.26 or 0.41%, amounting to $63.92.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    oil prices Azeri LT CIF Turkiye
    Azərbaycan nefti bahalaşmaqda davam edir
    Азербайджанская нефть продолжает дорожать

    Latest News

    14:53

    Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayor

    Other countries
    14:31

    Azerbaijani oil price continues rising

    Energy
    14:07

    SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan

    Other countries
    13:41

    US kills five people as it attacks drug traffickers' ships anew

    Other countries
    13:20

    Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026

    Other countries
    12:55

    Cyprus takes over six-month presidency of EU Council from Denmark

    Other countries
    12:35

    US attacks drug traffickers in Pacific Ocean, kills three people — The Pentagon

    Other countries
    12:15

    One person killed and several injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo, Syria

    Other countries
    11:48

    White House withdraws National Guard from Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago — Trump

    Other countries
    All News Feed