Azerbaijani oil price continues rising
Energy
- 01 January, 2026
- 14:31
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.04, or 0.01%, to $65.71 per barrel, Report informs.
February futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.56 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port grew by $0.26 or 0.41%, amounting to $63.92.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
14:53
Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayorOther countries
14:31
Azerbaijani oil price continues risingEnergy
14:07
SCO chairmanship passes to KyrgyzstanOther countries
13:41
US kills five people as it attacks drug traffickers' ships anewOther countries
13:20
Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026Other countries
12:55
Cyprus takes over six-month presidency of EU Council from DenmarkOther countries
12:35
US attacks drug traffickers in Pacific Ocean, kills three people — The PentagonOther countries
12:15
One person killed and several injured in terrorist attack in Aleppo, SyriaOther countries
11:48