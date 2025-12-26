Azerbaijan, UN mull cooperation in energy and sustainable development

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Vladanka Andreeva, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the ministry.

At the meeting held in connection with the end of Vladanka Andreeva's diplomatic mission in the country, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN in the field of energy and sustainable development.

They emphasized that energy efficiency and renewable energy are one of the priorities of cooperation on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as of the ministry's activities. It was noted that Azerbaijan, in addition to hosting COP29, has strengthened its leadership in the global climate agenda with consistent policies and initiatives in the field of green energy and energy transition. In particular, the new Nationally Defined Contribution (NDC) announced by Azerbaijan at COP30, which provides for a commitment to reduce emissions by 40 by 2035 was highly appreciated.

The sides also touched upon the development of the road map for Azerbaijan on the 7th target of the SDG. Preparation for the organization of the energy side event within the eighty-second session of UNESCAP, which is scheduled for April next year in Baku, was also discussed.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on the activities of the UNIDO-ECO Clean Energy Center, the development of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan, the concept of hydrogen, interconnector projects on interregional electricity, as well as the decarbonization of the oil and gas sector. The measures planned in cooperation with the UN were reviewed.