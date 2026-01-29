Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan to complete Hydrogen Strategy Implementation Plan in 1H26

    Energy
    • 29 January, 2026
    • 11:40
    Azerbaijan to complete Hydrogen Strategy Implementation Plan in 1H26

    The implementation plan for Azerbaijan's National Hydrogen Strategy will be prepared in the first half of this year, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said at a meeting of the working group on the implementation of the National Hydrogen Strategy, Report informs referring to the Energy Ministry.

    He stated that as part of the first phase of the project "Preparation of the National Hydrogen Strategy of Azerbaijan and its Implementation Plan," with technical support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the "National Strategic Vision for Hydrogen" document was prepared and presented at the COP29 conference.

    To launch the second phase of the project, a tender was held with the support of the EBRD, with DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH declared the winner. The implementation plan for the Strategy is expected to be prepared in the first half of this year.

    "Azerbaijan has significant potential for developing hydrogen production," Soltanov emphasized.

    During the meeting, Ilka Levington, a representative of DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH, delivered a presentation on the implementation of the National Hydrogen Strategy. Legal and other aspects of hydrogen production were also discussed, priorities for the next stage were determined, and the working group's targets were agreed upon.

    Azerbaijan hydrogen EBRD
    Photo
    Elnur Soltanov: "Azərbaycanda hidrogen istehsalı üçün əhəmiyyətli potensial var"
    Photo
    Азербайджан в I полугодии завершит подготовку Плана реализации водородной стратегии

    Latest News

    20:54

    UK and 23 other OSCE members launch probe into Georgia over rights concerns

    Region
    20:45

    Volume of Indian direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy grows

    Finance
    20:36

    Info session on sustainability held for gov't agencies in preparation for WUF13 event

    Domestic policy
    20:23
    Photo

    Milli Majlis Speaker meets with Chairman of State Council of Oman

    Foreign policy
    20:11

    Investments of Persian Gulf countries in Azerbaijan exceed $600M

    Finance
    19:56

    EU adds Iran's Revolutionary Guards to terrorist list

    Region
    19:29
    Photo

    Amy Carlon meets with local Jewish community in Azerbaijan's north

    Foreign policy
    19:15

    Pakistan, Iran emphasize importance of dialogue for regional stability

    Other countries
    18:57

    EU mobilises additional €50M for Ukraine's urgent winter energy needs

    Region
    All News Feed