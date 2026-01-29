Azerbaijan to complete Hydrogen Strategy Implementation Plan in 1H26

The implementation plan for Azerbaijan's National Hydrogen Strategy will be prepared in the first half of this year, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said at a meeting of the working group on the implementation of the National Hydrogen Strategy, Report informs referring to the Energy Ministry.

He stated that as part of the first phase of the project "Preparation of the National Hydrogen Strategy of Azerbaijan and its Implementation Plan," with technical support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the "National Strategic Vision for Hydrogen" document was prepared and presented at the COP29 conference.

To launch the second phase of the project, a tender was held with the support of the EBRD, with DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH declared the winner. The implementation plan for the Strategy is expected to be prepared in the first half of this year.

"Azerbaijan has significant potential for developing hydrogen production," Soltanov emphasized.

During the meeting, Ilka Levington, a representative of DNV Energy Systems Germany GmbH, delivered a presentation on the implementation of the National Hydrogen Strategy. Legal and other aspects of hydrogen production were also discussed, priorities for the next stage were determined, and the working group's targets were agreed upon.