    Azerbaijan's revenues from operating main oil pipelines revealed

    Energy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 12:54
    Azerbaijan's revenues from operating main oil pipelines revealed

    Azerbaijan's revenues from operating main oil pipelines, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, amounted to 764.511 billion manats in January-September 2025, a 3.6% decrease compared to the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee told Report.

    According to statistics, losses in the main oil pipeline network during the 2025 reporting period amounted to 3,800 tons, compared to 3,500 tons in the same period last year, an increase of 8.6%.

    Some 27.593 million tons of oil were transported via main oil pipelines in January-September 2025, a 4.4% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline accounted for approximately 74.5% of the total volume transported.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

